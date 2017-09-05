WORLD
2 MIN READ
Harvey victims face difficult task rebuilding their homes
The most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years damaged around 200,000 homes. Homeowners who did not or could not afford to buy flood insurance now face $100,000 bills to rebuild their homes and lives.
Harvey victims face difficult task rebuilding their homes
A homeowner adds to a trash pile of Harvey flood damage in Houston, Texas, US, September 2, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 5, 2017

Hurricane Harvey wreaked massive havoc in Texas, killing dozens of people and sweeping large swathes of the region.

The storm was the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years.

It killed an estimated 50 people, displaced more than a million and damaged some 200,000 homes in a path of destruction stretching for more than 480 kilometres.

The victims of Harvey are now faced with the difficult and expensive task of rebuilding their homes.

And homeowners who either did not or could not afford to buy flood insurance will have to pay the full amount.

The cost of recovery in the state is estimated to be at least $180 billion.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to approve nearly $8 billion to start the money moving to where it’s needed most.

TRT World’s Darren Lyn reports from Houston, Texas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us