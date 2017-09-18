The Whanganui River has been given the legal status of a person under a treaty settlement bill passed by the country’s parliament after a 140-year battle.

The river, located in the north island of New Zealand, has a special and spiritual importance for the Maori people.

Any decisions about the use of the river will now have to be approved by two representatives who are jointly appointed by the government and local Maori.

And from now on, there is no differentiation between harming the tribe or harming the river.

Kim Vinnell reports from Whanganui, New Zealand for TRT World.