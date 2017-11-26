In Mexico's Los Algodones, just across the border from where the American states of California and Arizona meet, the locals have turned their town into an attractive destination for Americans.

Los Algodones was once a cotton-producing town but now it attracts 10,000 visitors a day thanks to its cheap dental treatment.

The town has more dentists per capita than any other place in the world.

Around 400 practitioners are based here, and they offer procedures for a fifth of what a patient would pay on the other side of the town's border.

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock reports.