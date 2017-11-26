WORLD
Mexico's Los Algodones enjoys medical tourism boom
Around 10,000 people visit Los Algodones, a town on the Mexico-US border, in a day to receive dental treatment. The town's busy period starts after the American Thanksgiving holiday in November and runs until March.
A street full of a dental offices is seen in Los Algodones, Mexico, which sits on the border with California. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 26, 2017

In Mexico's Los Algodones, just across the border from where the American states of California and Arizona meet, the locals have turned their town into an attractive destination for Americans. 

Los Algodones was once a cotton-producing town but now it attracts 10,000 visitors a day thanks to its cheap dental treatment.

The town has more dentists per capita than any other place in the world. 

Around 400 practitioners are based here, and they offer procedures for a fifth of what a patient would pay on the other side of the town's border.

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
