Cyber Monday set to break record
Experts predict e-commerce sales worth $6.6 billion will be recorded during the final day of the annual US shopping frenzy that runs from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.
In this photo illustration, a Cyber Monday ad is displayed on a laptop computer on November 27, 2017 in San Anselmo, California, United States. / AFP
November 28, 2017

Cyber Monday was on track to become the biggest-ever internet shopping day in the United States as people snapped up bargains on toys and electronics, with many more buying from their phones.

The shopping event is expected to generate $6.6 billion in sales, up from $5.6 billion a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, which measured 80 percent of all online transactions from the top 100 U.S. web retailers.

The buying frenzy has gone on for the better part of a week. Thanksgiving (Thursday) and Black Friday, during which shoppers spent $7.9 billion, according to Adobe, had also generated record online sales.

The world's biggest shopping event of 2017 has been China's Singles' Day earlier in November, in which Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported sales of $25.4 billion in one day, about double what has been spent in the US since Thursday.

TRT World'sAlexi Noelle has more on the US shopping frenzy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
