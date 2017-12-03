Construction on Istanbul's latest major subway line Kabatas-Mecidiyekoy-Mahmutbey has been going on for more than two years but the secrets uncovered underground are far older.

Archaeologists discovered human bones and cremated remains along the new line. The remains shed light on the city's ancient past.

The new subway line stretches briefly along the Bosphorus coast then westward on the city's European side.

The newly-discovered site is believed to be an ancient burial ground dating back to the Iron Age and it indicates that two cultures lived there together.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports.