WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least five killed, scores hurt in clashes in northern Iraq
For two days, Sulaymaniyah has been the scene of large demonstrations by civil servants to protest public-sector salary delays and perceived government corruption.
At least five killed, scores hurt in clashes in northern Iraq
Protesters run away from tear gas during a rally against the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq on December 18, 2017. / Reuters
December 19, 2017

At least five protesters were shot dead by security forces and more than 90 people injured on Tuesday during the protests in the city of Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) administered northern Iraq, according to officials.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Taha Mohammed, a public health director in Ranya, said another 70 people had been injured - including 36 security personnel - in clashes between protesters and security forces.

Since Monday, Sulaymaniyah has been the scene of large demonstrations by civil servants to protest public-sector salary delays and perceived government corruption.

Earlier Tuesday, protesters torched a number of public facilities in Sulaymaniyah, including the offices of some opposition groups.

Aydin Maruf, a lawmaker for the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF), told Anadolu Agency that demonstrators had set fire to the ITF’s office in the city’s Kifri district.

According to Maruf, protesters also torched the local headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, as well as the Koy Sanjaq prefecture building near Erbil, the municipal capital of the KRG.

Shorash Ismail, the police chief in Koy Sanjaq, told Anadolu Agency that at least 15 people had been injured - two seriously - in clashes between security forces and protesters in the prefecture.

Local authorities have reportedly stepped up security throughout the region to prevent further escalations.

On Monday, thousands of local civil servants staged demonstrations in Sulaymaniyah - which continued on Tuesday - to demand overdue salaries and decry local government corruption.

Sulaymaniyah is considered a bastion of the Kurdish region’s leading opposition parties, including the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Gorran Movement.

In a related development Tuesday, the KRG issued a warrant for the arrest of Shaswar Abdelwahid Qadir, leader of the “New Generation” movement.

Earlier this year, the movement had spearheaded a popular campaign against the KRG’s illegitimate Sept. 25 referendum on administrative independence.

Qadir has been accused by KRG authorities of inciting demonstrators to attack public facilities “with a view to overthrowing the government”.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said he would take action if any citizen were assaulted in the semi-autonomous region.

“We will not just stand by and watch if citizens are oppressed. The Iraqi citizen is an Iraqi citizen everywhere and if there is an attack or violation against citizens in a way that contradicts the constitution we will punish those responsible,” Abadi said.

“We want there to be freedom for expression and assembly for citizens in the Kurdistan region.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us