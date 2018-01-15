CULTURE
Lead singer of The Cranberries dies aged 46
Dolores O'Riordan, the leader singer of Irish band The Cranberries dies unexpectedly while she was in London for a recording session but no further details are known.
Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan, former lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, performs on stage during a concert in Tirana, early June 20, 2007. / Reuters Archive
January 15, 2018

Dolores O‘Riordan, the lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday at the age of 46 during a recording trip to London, her publicist said. 

The cause of death was unclear.

O‘Riordan’s distinctive Irish lilt and yodel helped fuel the Cranberries’ rapid rise in the early 1990s with global hits Linger and Zombie

The band went on to sell over 40 million records to become Ireland’s second-best-selling rock band after U2.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins described O‘Riordan’s death as a big loss to Irish music, saying her influence was “immense”.

But a naturally reserved singer, O‘Riordan often struggled with fame, leaving her native Ireland for several years to avoid the spotlight. During her separation from her husband in 2014, she was arrested for attacking a police officer.

The singer’s publicist said she died during a short recording trip to London, but declined to comment on the cause of death.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the publicist, Lindsey Holmes, said in a statement. 

O‘Riordan is survived by two daughters and a son.

