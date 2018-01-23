CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'The Shape of Water' tops Oscar nominations with 13 nods
Movie earns nominations in all major categories, including for its director Guillermo del Toro, and for actors Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer.
'The Shape of Water' tops Oscar nominations with 13 nods
''The Shape of Water" is about a love between a mute cleaning lady, Eliza (Sally Hawkins), and a merman (Doug Jones) who has been captured from the Amazon and hauled back to a secret government lab in 1962 Baltimore by a cattle prod-wielding military man. / AP
January 23, 2018

Fox Searchlight's fantasy drama The Shape of Water, about a woman who falls in love with a strange river creature, led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 13 nods, including the top prize for best picture.

It will contend with gay romance Call Me By Your Name, British World War Two dramas Darkest Hour and Dunkirk, racial thriller Get Out, mother-daughter tale Lady Bird, romance Phantom Thread, press freedom movie The Post and dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri for the best picture award at the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on March 4. 

The Shape of Water earned nominations in all major categories, including for its director Guillermo del Toro, and for actors Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer.

Bauer Media Entertainment reporter, Lucy Ford discusses nominations with TRT World

Other nominations

Dunkirk, from Warner Bros., followed with eight nominations, including for director Christopher Nolan. 

Three Billboards also from Fox Searchlight, had seven, including acting nods for Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

Greta Gerwig became only the fifth woman ever to be nominated for a best director Oscar, for Lady Bird.

The movie also won a lead actress nomination for Saoirse Ronan and for supporting actress Laurie Metcalf.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us