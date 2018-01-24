A crash of horses and men deep in a mountain pass signals the start of another game of "buzkashi," Afghanistan's national sport.

Roughly translated as "goat pulling," it has been played for centuries across Central Asia and is one of the most enduring and iconic symbols of Afghanistan.

It is a sport which is often violent but designed to showcase the riders' horsemanship and warrior spirit.

Amid foreign invasions, civil wars, and insurgent attacks, Afghans have gathered to cheer on their favourite "chapandaz," as the riders are known.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat has more.