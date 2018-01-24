WORLD
Brutal Afghan equestrian sport stands the test of time and war
Invented more than 2,000 years ago, and considered the national sport in Afghanistan, "buzkashi" is played on horseback, includes dragging a carcass of a goat and resembles rodeo, polo, football and wrestling.
Horsemen from two teams use hand-to-hand combat to fight for control of a goat carcass, which they then race to a separate scoring area. / AP Archive
January 24, 2018

A crash of horses and men deep in a mountain pass signals the start of another game of "buzkashi," Afghanistan's national sport.

Roughly translated as "goat pulling," it has been played for centuries across Central Asia and is one of the most enduring and iconic symbols of Afghanistan.

It is a sport which is often violent but designed to showcase the riders' horsemanship and warrior spirit.

Amid foreign invasions, civil wars, and insurgent attacks, Afghans have gathered to cheer on their favourite "chapandaz," as the riders are known.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat has more. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
