CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio set to star in Tarantino's Manson film
The project "Once upon a time in Hollywood," widely known as the Charles Manson film, is set in 1969 and will have two of Hollywood's biggest stars working together for first time in a feature film.
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio set to star in Tarantino's Manson film
Leonardo Dicaprio attends the premiere of National Geographic Channel’s “Before The Flood” at the United Nations on Thursday, October 20, 2016 / AP
March 1, 2018

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, two of Hollywood's biggest stars, are teaming up for Quentin Tarantino's next project, a movie set in the 1969 Hollywood hippy era around the Charles Manson murders.

Movie studio Sony Pictures said on Wednesday that the film was called Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and will feature DiCaprio as the former star of a Western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double.

It's the first time the two actors have starred in a feature film together.

"Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognise anymore. But Rick (DiCaprio) has a very famous next-door neighbour ... Sharon Tate," Sony Pictures said in a statement.

Tate, the pregnant actress wife of director Roman Polanski, was murdered in 1969 by followers of Manson, one of America's most notorious criminals. 

Manson died in November 2017 at the age of 83 while serving a life sentence.

The movie is to be released on August 9, 2019, exactly 50 years after Tate and four friends were stabbed or shot dead.

Tarantino said he had been working on the script for five years and had lived in the Los Angeles area for most of his life, "including in 1969, when I was seven years old."

"I'm very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt," he said in a statement.

DiCaprio won an Oscar in 2016 for his role in The Revenant while Pitt was Oscar-nominated for performances in Moneyball and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Tarantino has two Oscars for the screenplays of Django Unchained and Pulp Fiction, both of which he also directed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us