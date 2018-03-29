The Lebanese energy sector received a boost a few years ago with the discovery of potentially large gas and oil fields in the Eastern Levant basin - resulting in the issuing of licences for drilling to three large companies this year.

But a major find in Lebanon's southernmost waters could raise the possibility of a dispute with Israel, which is developing a number of offshore gas deposits, with one large field, Tamar, already producing gas, and the larger Leviathan field set to go online next year.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Beirut.