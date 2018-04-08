Dozens of people have been killed in what is suspected to be a chemical attack in Douma, Syria on Saturday, the White Helmets or Syrian Civil Defence activists said early on Sunday.

Other activists report at least 35 people are confirmed dead but say that the toll is expected to rise as rescue workers make their way through hard-to-access basements in the bombed out suburb Damascus.

Bashar al Assad's regime struck targets in Douma, eastern Ghouta on Saturday night, the White Helmets or Syrian Civil Defence posted on their social media accounts, along with images of victims foaming at the mouth.

Later the US Department of State said the US was monitoring reports of a chemical attack.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a ceasefire deal is expected to be implemented in Douma early morning on Sunday, April 8.

Earlier, SOHR director Rami Abdulrahman said he could not confirm if chemical weapons had been used but 11 people had died in Douma as a result of suffocation caused by the smoke from conventional weapons being dropped by the regime.

A Syrian opposition group also accused the regime on Saturday of dropping a barrel bomb containing poisonous chemicals on civilians in eastern Ghouta.

Medical relief organisation Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said a chlorine bomb hit Douma hospital and a second attack with "mixed agents" including nerve agents had hit a nearby building.

Basel Termanini, the US-based vice president of SAMS, told Reuters the total death toll in the chemical attacks was 35. "We are contacting the UN and the US government and the European governments," he said by telephone.