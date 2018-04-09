WORLD
3 MIN READ
India school bus crash kills at least 30 people, including 27 children
Indian authorities have launched investigation into what caused the bus to lose control at the edge of a gorge, dropping some 200 feet to the ground in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.
India school bus crash kills at least 30 people, including 27 children
Indian villagers look at a wrecked school bus near Nurpur in Kangra District, in India's northwest Himachal Pradesh state on April 10, 2018, a day after a bus accident that killed at least 30 people. / AFP
April 9, 2018

At least 27 children and three adults were killed when a school bus plunged off a mountain road in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, officials say.

The tragedy occurred when the bus carrying 40 people swerved off the road and fell some 60 metres into a gorge before hitting the ground. 

The bus was transporting children, all below the age of 13, who were studying at a private school in Nurpur town, 300 kilometres from Shimla, the state capital.

The adult dead included two teachers and the driver.

TRT World spoke to Mumbai-based journalist, Rebecca Bundhun.

Several students are reportedly fighting for their lives in nearby hospitals.

"We have identified all the children and parents have been informed about the disaster," said Ram Nath Singh, a police officer at the accident site.

The state government has announced $7,700 (500,000 Indian rupees) in compensation for each victim's family.

PM Modi expresses "deep anguish"

Singh said three children with head injuries were taken to a government hospital.

India's roads, particularly in the hills, have long been feared for their deep potholes, reckless drivers and, very often, a lack of guardrails. Fatal accidents are common.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep anguish over the tragedy. "My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones in the accident," he said in a tweet. 

"I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet."My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones."

India has the world’s deadliest roads, with almost 150,000 people killed in accidents in 2015, the latest government data shows.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us