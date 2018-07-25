TÜRKİYE
Turkey places jailed US pastor under house arrest
Andrew Brunson was charged with committing crimes, including spying for the PKK terror group and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup attempt of July 2016.
Andrew Brunson, a Christian pastor from North Carolina, US, who has been in jail in Turkey since December 2016, is seen in this undated picture taken in Izmir, Turkey. / Reuters
July 25, 2018

US Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who is facing terror charges in Turkey, has been put under house arrest, according to a Turkish court ruling on Wednesday.

Brunson was arrested in the Aegean province of Izmir in December 2016.

The Izmir 2nd High Criminal Court decided to turn Brunson's detention into house arrest due to his "health problems."

Turkish prosecutors are seeking a 35-year jail term for Brunson.

The court decided to allow Brunson to live at his address in Izmir, but barred him from "abandonment of residence" and also imposed a ban on him leaving the country.

TRT World 's correspondent Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Ankara.

