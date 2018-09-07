Israel has banned Palestinian resistance icon Ahed Tamimi and her family from travelling abroad, her father said on Friday.

Basim Tamimi told Anadolu Agency that he and his family had planned to travel to Europe via Jordan.

They were due to participate in some events in which they would discuss the Palestinian resistance movement and the experience of being detained in Israel.

But they were informed by Palestinian authorities that Israel had banned them from travelling abroad.

They had planned to leave on Friday morning, he said, adding the authorities did not provide a reason for the ban.

On July 29, the Israeli authorities released Ahed Tamimi and her mother, Nariman, after both had served eight months behind bars.

The 17-year-old was arrested last December and was later slapped with an eight-month jail term for “attacking” an Israeli soldier.