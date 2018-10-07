WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's wife stands trial on fraud charges
Prosecutors accuse Sara Netanyahu and a government employee of misusing state funds to pay for catered meals costing $100,000 at the premier's official residence.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's wife stands trial on fraud charges
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu visiting the the Choral Synagogue in Vilnius, on Aug 26, 2018. / AFP
October 7, 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, appeared in court on Sunday (October 7) for the first hearing in the fraud trial against her, in which she is alleged to have misused state funds in ordering catered meals.

The start of the trial is the latest chapter in a saga intensely scrutinised in Israel - but dismissed by the Netanyahu as another "absurd" attempt to discredit them.

The veteran premier himself faces possible charges in separate corruption investigations, leading to speculation that he will eventually be forced to step down.

She was charged in June with fraud and breach of trust and of aggravated fraudulent receipt of goods. If convicted, Sara Netanyahu could face up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors accuse her and a government employee of misusing state funds to pay for catered meals costing US$100,000 by falsely declaring there were no cooks available at the premier's official residence.

From 2010 to 2013, she, her family and guests received "fraudulently from the state hundreds of prepared meals", the indictment read.

According to the charge sheet, the meals were ordered from a variety of well-known Jerusalem businesses, including an Italian restaurant, a Middle Eastern grill joint and a sushi establishment.

She has also faced accusations of mistreating staff, and in 2016, a court awarded some US$47,000 in damages to a former housekeeper who accused the couple of repeated workplace abuse.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us