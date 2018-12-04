CULTURE
Drake dominates Apple Music, Spotify as most-streamed artist in 2018
American rapper Drake has become the most streamed artist of 2018 in both Apple Music and Spotify music lists.
Drake motions at the Golden State Warriors bench as the Toronto Raptors pull ahead in overtime against the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena in Nov 29, 2018. / Reuters Archive
December 4, 2018

Drake was a dominate force on Apple Music as the platform's most-streamed artist of the year globally.

Apple released its "Best of 2018" list on Tuesday that Drake's "Scorpion" was the top album, while his hit "God's Plan" was the most popular single. The rapper's song "Nice for What" came in second and "In My Feelings" at No. 4.

Drake's fifth studio album had four other songs in the top 100 including "Nonstop," ''I'm Upset," ''Mob Ties" and "Don't Matter To Me," featuring Michael Jackson. He was also featured on Lil Baby's "Yes Indeed," Migos' "Walk It Talk It" and BlockBoy JB's "Look Alive."

Post Malone's songs "Rockstar" and "Psycho" were in the top 5. His album "Beerbongs & Bentleys" was the second-most streamed followed by Cardi B's, the late XXXTentacion and Travis Scott.

Spotify also announced on Tuesday that the rapper earned 8.2 billion streams in 2018. He also has the year's most-streamed album and song with "Scorpion" and "God's Plan."

That makes Drake Spotify's most-streamed artist of all-time.

Following Drake on the 2018 list of top artists are Post Malone, XXXTentacion, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran, who was Spotify's most-streamed artist last year.

No women made the Top 5, but Ariana Grande ranks first among female artists globally on Spotify. 

