CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' now most-streamed 20th century song
The song overtook the likes of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," and Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O'Mine" after an autobiographical movie about the band's lead singer Freddie Mercury brought the 1975 hit to a new generation.
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' now most-streamed 20th century song
Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" was the most streamed song from the 20th century.
December 11, 2018

They said it would never sell, with its six-minute playing time, operatic passages and lyrics about Galileo and Scaramouche, but the Queen song "Bohemian Rhapsody" on Monday became the most streamed song from the 20th century.

Boosted by the new movie "Bohemian Rhapsody," the 1975 single and music video surpassed 1.6 billion streams globally, record company Universal Music Group said in a statement.

The song overtook the likes of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," and Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O'Mine," and is now also the most streamed classic rock song of all time, Universal added.

The "Bohemian Rhapsody" film, starring Rami Malek as late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, has brought the music of the British rock band to a new generation. 

Five weeks after its release, it has also become the highest grossing musical biography movie ever, with a global box office take of $600 million.

Malek was nominated for a Golden Globe last week for his performance and is widely expected to get an Oscar nomination in January.

Universal said it had been promoting the single across streaming platforms in recent weeks. It used all registered streams on global on-demand services including Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer as well as streams from official song/video streams on YouTube to determine that "Bohemian Rhapsody" was the most streamed song from the 20th century.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us