Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth
American pop star Miley Cyrus and Australian actor Liam Hemsworth confirmed the couple got married, posting photos taken at their quiet family wedding on social media.
Actor Liam Hemsworth, left, an honoree at the Australians in Film 8th Annual Breakthrough Awards, poses with his fiance Miley Cyrus on the red carpet on Wednesday June 27, 2012, in Los Angeles. / AP
December 27, 2018

Pop singer Miley Cyrus has confirmed her marriage to teen sweetheart, actor Liam Hemsworth, posting photos taken at their quiet family wedding on social media.

With the caption "10 years later" and the date "12.23.18," the "Wrecking Ball" singer posted a trio of photos on Instagram and Twitter late on Wednesday of her in an off the shoulder white dress, hugging and kissing Hemsworth.

Hemsworth, 28, posted one of the photos on his Twitter account, writing "My Love" and a heart emoji.

Cyrus, the 26-year-old former Disney Channel star of comedy "Hannah Montana," met Australian actor Hemsworth while filming their 2010 romantic film "The Last Song" and announced their engagement in 2012.

After splitting up a year later, they got back together again and announced their second engagement in 2015.

The home they shared in Malibu was destroyed in the November wildfires that swept through parts of southern California.

Representatives for Cyrus and Hemsworth did not respond on Thursday to a request for comment but People magazine said the couple had originally planned to wed in their Malibu home.

After the fire, they switched the venue for the December 23 nuptials to Cyrus's home in Franklin, Tennessee, People magazine reported. 

SOURCE:Reuters
