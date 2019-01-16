CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Cranberries debut single of last album to mark singer's death
The Irish band released the first song of its final album a year after lead singer Dolores O'Riordan was found drowned in a London hotel bathtub. The rock group will split after the release of their eighth and last album in April.
Cranberries debut single of last album to mark singer's death
Dolores O'Riordan of Irish rock group "The Cranberries" performs at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona, Spain on October 4, 2012. / AP
January 16, 2019

Irish band The Cranberries released the first song of its final album Tuesday, exactly one year after lead singer Dolores O'Riordan was found drowned in a London hotel bathtub.

The band dropped the new track ahead of the April release of their eighth and last album "In the End," after which the rock group — best known for 90s-era hits including "Zombie," "Linger" and "Dreams" — will split after three decades together.

Band members Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler finished the new 11-song album using demo vocals O'Riordan completed in December 2017, they said on Instagram.

"We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her," the group said.

"It was a very emotional process for us," they said. "Knowing that we would never get to play these songs live made it even more difficult."

But, they concluded, "We felt that this is what she would want."

The lead single has an unmistakable Cranberries vibe, a sorrowful but moving track that features O'Riordan repeating the eerily prescient lyric "It's all over now."

The group is releasing the music with approval from the family of O'Riordan, who died aged 46.

A London coroner ruled that she had died from accidental drowning due to intoxication, but found no evidence of injuries or self-harm.

"I can't think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of Dolores' passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final album with the band," the singer's mother Eileen O'Riordan said in a statement.

"I have no doubt that she is happy now and would be delighted with today's announcement."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us