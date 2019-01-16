POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Heatwave is stressing out bats in Australia
Ecologist Jason Van Weenen says bats in Adelaide's Botanic Park are getting more and more stressed. They're starting to cluster in the trees in large clumps, which signals trouble.
Heatwave is stressing out bats in Australia
A common vampire bat (Desmodus rotundus) on its nocturnal hunt in Belize in this handout photo released on February 20, 2018. / Reuters Archive
January 16, 2019

The Australian state of New South Wales has issued a health warning after a summer heat wave hit bat communities hard.And in the state of South Australia, bats are collapsing from the heat in the capital's Botanic Park, where staff are scrambling to keep them safe and away from visitors."As they're getting more and more stressed they start to congregate in the trees in real large clumps, and that's a clear sign that they are in trouble," ecologist Jason Van Weenen said.Australian media are reporting that stressed out bats are falling out of the trees, or getting tangled up in electricity wires.Health officials are warning people not to try to help the bats, because of the risk of infection. It's clearly not easy being a bat when the heat is on.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us