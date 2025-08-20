Israel plans to buy two Boeing-made KC-46 military aerial refuelling tankers in a $500 million deal to be financed with US military support, the Israeli Defence Ministry has said.

The ministry said on Wednesday that it would sign the contract with the US government once an Israeli ministerial committee for defence procurement grants its approval.

The US government oversees foreign military sales and transfers to other nations.

The military already operates four Boeing-made KC-46 aerial tankers, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ministry Director General Amir Baram said in the statement that the aircraft would strengthen the military's long-range strategic capabilities, enabling it to operate farther afield with greater force and with increased scope.

Israel used such aerial refuelling tankers during its 12-day air war against Iran in June.