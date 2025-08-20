WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel to purchase US aerial refuelling tankers with $500M paid by US
Washington provides its ally Israel with billions of dollars each year to purchase American weapons and equipment.
Israel to purchase US aerial refuelling tankers with $500M paid by US
Ex-US envoy to UN Nikki Haley signs Israeli artillery shell during on May 28, 2024 [Office of member of Knesset, Danny Danon] / Public domain
August 20, 2025

Israel plans to buy two Boeing-made KC-46 military aerial refuelling tankers in a $500 million deal to be financed with US military support, the Israeli Defence Ministry has said.

The ministry said on Wednesday that it would sign the contract with the US government once an Israeli ministerial committee for defence procurement grants its approval.

The US government oversees foreign military sales and transfers to other nations.

The military already operates four Boeing-made KC-46 aerial tankers, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ministry Director General Amir Baram said in the statement that the aircraft would strengthen the military's long-range strategic capabilities, enabling it to operate farther afield with greater force and with increased scope.

Israel used such aerial refuelling tankers during its 12-day air war against Iran in June.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - US lawmaker accuses Israeli lobby of controlling Congress, calls Gaza war a 'genocide'

The statement said the contract would include equipping the planes with Israeli systems, which it did not specify.

Washington provides its ally Israel with billions of dollars each year to purchase American weapons and equipment.

"The contract's scope is estimated at approximately half a billion USD (US dollars) and is funded through US aid," the ministry statement said.

Recently, some US Republicans and Democrats have questioned whether the government should continue giving Israel military support, citing its genocide in Gaza and concerns over whether taxpayer dollars might be better spent on domestic priorities.

RelatedTRT Global - 'Are innocent Israeli lives more valuable than innocent Palestinian and Christian lives?' — Greene
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us