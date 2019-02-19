POLITICS
UCL last 16: Frustrating goalless draws end first leg Tuesday
Liverpool were held 0-0 by Bayern Munich at Anfield, while Barcelona also drew 0-0 against French outfit Lyon.
Bayern Munich players and fans after their 1st leg last 16 match against Liverpool at Anfield on February 19, 2019. / Reuters
February 19, 2019

Barcelona were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Olympique Lyonnais in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday as both sides remained undefeated in this season's competition.

In the night's other match at Anfield, Bayern Munich showed all their Champions League experience and quality organisation as they held Liverpool to a goalless draw.

The result leaves it all to play for in the second leg in Munich on March 13, although the German side will be without defender Joshua Kimmich who will be suspended after picking up a yellow card.

There were few clear-cut chances in the game although Liverpool created several openings in the first half, while at the other end their goalkeeper Alisson Becker had to be alert to keep out a mis-hit clearance from Joel Matip.

The closest Juergen Klopp's side came in the second half was a diving header from Sadio Mane in the 86th minute which Manuel Neuer pushed around the post.

Toothless Barca

The La Liga leaders dominated the match at the Groupama stadium but lacked accuracy up front and were grateful to their goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen who made two great saves.

Lyon were lively in the first half but ran out of steam after the break and were holding on in the closing stages as Lionel Messi tried in vain to open up the home defence.

The second leg will be at the Nou Camp on March 13.

