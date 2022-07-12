WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hunter Biden's iCloud account hack exposes inappropriate contents
The US Secret Service says that they are "aware" of the alleged Hunter Biden iCloud hack.
Hunter Biden's iCloud account hack exposes inappropriate contents
The leak went viral on 4chan, where a user claimed to have hacked into Hunter Biden's iCloud backup. / AP
July 12, 2022

The iCloud account of Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has been allegedly hacked by the online forum 4Chan, exposing alleged inappropriate contents of him.

The contents purportedly belonging to the US president's son revealed texts, pictures, and videos including images of drugs and sexual activities.

It was also claimed that Hunter Biden recorded his father on the phone by the name "Pedo Peter."

Meanwhile, the US Secret Service said on Monday that they are "aware" of the alleged Hunter Biden iCloud hack.

"At this time we are not in a position to make public comments on potential investigative actions but I can assure you the Secret Service along with other federal law enforcement partners are aware of the social media posts and claims referencing Mr Biden," spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The leak went viral on 4chan, where a user claimed to have hacked into Hunter Biden's iCloud backup and then used a tool that allows users to recover files from Apple's cloud backup site.

READ MORE:Hunter Biden tax probe focuses on business dealings in China

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us