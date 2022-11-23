WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia says Venezuela's Maduro to resume talks with opposition
"Dialogue between Maduro's government and the Venezuelan opposition [led by Juan Guaido] will resume on the 25th and 26th of November," Colombia's President Gustavo Petro announces.
Colombia says Venezuela's Maduro to resume talks with opposition
Venezuela is hosting peace talks between the Colombian government and the last official rebel group in the country, the National Liberation Army. / Reuters Archive
November 23, 2022

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government will resume talks with the opposition on Friday after more than a year, the leader of neighbouring Colombia, who is backing the negotiations, has said.

"Dialogue between Maduro's government and the Venezuelan opposition will resume on the 25th and 26th of November," Colombia's President Gustavo Petro wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

International mediators have been pushing for the parties to resume talks to resolve a political crisis that has gripped the country since a contested 2018 presidential election.

Maduro won the election but almost 60 countries, including the United States, recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's acting president.

The US and the European Union imposed painful sanctions on Venezuela, worsening an economy in free fall and prompting millions to flee the country.

After two prior negotiation efforts failed, the most recent round of talks between the government and the opposition started in August 2021 in Mexico.

However, Maduro suspended the negotiations two months later in retaliation for the extradition to the United States by Cape Verde of Alex Saab, a Colombian national accused of acting as a money launderer for the Venezuelan socialist leader.

READ MORE: Venezuela agrees to help in Colombia-ELN peace talks

Colombia's efforts in Venezuela

The opposition is seeking free and fair presidential elections, next due in 2024, while Caracas wants the international community to recognise Maduro as the rightful president and lift sanctions.

Colombia's Petro has become involved since becoming his country's first leftist president in August.

He had worked to improve his country's relationship with Venezuela, resuming diplomatic ties for the first time since 2019, when former president Ivan Duque refused to recognise Maduro's election.

Venezuela is now also hosting peace talks between the Colombian government and the last official rebel group in the country, the National Liberation Army.

READ MORE:Venezuela to host new peace talks between Colombia, ELN guerrillas

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us