Ethnic violence and riots in Manipur, a small state in the far Northeast of India, have left at least 60 people dead and displaced more than 35,000 people over the past few days.

Authorities were forced to seek the help of the military to quell the violence and issue ‘shoot-at-sight’ orders to stop rampaging mobs across the Imphal Valley, where most of the state’s 2.5 million people live.

Internet services were cut as the authorities tried to stem the flow of disinformation on special media, while security forces deployed aerial tools like drones and military helicopters.

Thousands of people from the state’s majority Meitei community and tribals, such as Kukis and Nagas, were forced to take shelter in temporary shelters set up by the government.

The Meiteis, who are Hindus, account for 60 percent of the state’s population. The Kukis and Nagas are predominantly Christians.

How it all started

Manipur has a history of violence along ethnic lines, a faultline that runs deep through the state bordering Myanmar.

Last week, tension flared up following a rally organised by the Kuki community protesting against the main ethnic group’s demand for tribal status.

The Meitie community has been pressing for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category, which would grant them access to forest lands, government jobs, and educational opportunities.

However, communities already classified as Scheduled Tribes, particularly the Kukis residing in the hill district, fear losing control of their ancestral forests if the Meitei’s request is granted.

India reserves some government jobs, college seats and elected seats - from village councils to parliament - for those categorised as scheduled tribes in the form of affirmative action to tackle historical structural inequality and discrimination.

The Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) are constitutionally recognised groups considered among India's most socio-economically disadvantaged.

During British rule, they were referred to as the Depressed Classes.

Following India’s independence, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were granted reservation status, which ensured their political representation, and gave them quotas in educational institutions and government jobs.

Historical background

The conflict in Manipur can be attributed to disagreements over land ownership and preferential treatment, leading to tensions and rifts between various religious and ethnic groups within the state.

Manipur is a region in northeastern India with a diverse population of Meiteis, Kukis, and Nagas who have a history of mistrust towards each other.

Meiteis comprise around 60 percent of the population and are primarily Hindu, but they also follow their ancient animist beliefs and practices.

Meitei Pangals, who practice Islam, make up 8 percent of the Meitei population.

There have been conflicts between Meitei Hindus and Muslims in the past. Meiteis are better educated and have more representation in business and politics compared to the Kukis and Nagas. The tribal communities, consisting of Kukis and Nagas, make up nearly 30 percent of the population and reside in hilly districts.

Most of the Kukis and Nagas in Manipur follow the Christian faith, with the Kukis being dispersed throughout the northeast region of India and Myanmar.

Many Kukis migrated from Myanmar and were initially settled by Meitei rulers in the hills to act as a buffer between the Meiteis in the Imphal valley and the Nagas, who frequently attacked the valley. During the insurgency in Nagaland, Naga rebels claimed that Kukis were occupying areas that should belong to the separate Naga state they were demanding.

The year 1993 saw severe violence between Nagas and Kukis in Manipur, leading to over a hundred Kukis being killed by Nagas.

Despite their historical conflict, both Nagas and Kukis stand united against the Meiteis as they oppose their request to be recognised as a ‘Scheduled Tribe’.