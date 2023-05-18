WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Stop the nonsense’ says Kenya’s president to Sudanese generals
Fighting erupted in Sudan last month after a disagreement that had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the RSF escalated.
'Stop the nonsense’ says Kenya’s president to Sudanese generals
Ruto said it is unfortunate that the continent cannot stop the ongoing conflict because the African Union does not have the capacity to do so because its peace and security efforts depend on external funding. / Photo: AA
May 18, 2023

Kenyan President William Ruto called on Sudan’s warring generals to “stop the nonsense".

Addressing members of the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand near Johannesburg, Ruto said on Wednesday that the generals are bombing everything including roads, bridges and hospitals and destroying airports using military hardware bought with African money.

“We need to tell those generals to stop that nonsense,” he said, adding that military capacity is for fighting criminals and terrorists, not for fighting women and children and destroying infrastructure.

Ruto said it is unfortunate that the continent cannot stop the ongoing conflict because the African Union does not have the capacity to do so because its peace and security efforts depend on external funding.

More than 850 civilians have been killed and thousands injured in clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April 15, according to local medics.

The UN estimates that over one million Sudanese may flee from Sudan during the year.

"This conflict is a cruel blow for the people of Sudan, already staggering under the weight of a desperate humanitarian situation," said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

Ruto said that African countries should primarily fund the African Union, whose budget is currently mainly funded by development partners, leaving Africans unable to make their own decisions. He quoted the English saying “He who pays the piper calls the tune.”

RelatedMore than 843,000 internally displaced since start of Sudan conflict: IOM
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us