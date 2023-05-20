WORLD
2 MIN READ
UNESCO's draft resolution on discrimination includes term Islamophobia
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan expresses support for the inclusion of the term, calling it a positive step for Muslim communities and humanity.
UNESCO's draft resolution on discrimination includes term Islamophobia
Pasted signs reading "Stop Islamophobia" and "I'm Muslim don't panic" are seen under an anti-Islam graffiti during a protest in Brussels. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 20, 2023

The inclusion of the term Islamophobia in a UNESCO draft resolution on discrimination and racism is a positive step for all Muslim communities and humanity at large, Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has said.

The Turkish first lady in a tweet on Friday said the development, which was made possible at the initiative of Türkiye, is "promising" and will "undoubtedly accelerate the fight against crimes committed openly against our religion".

"I hope that justice and tolerance will prevail in an environment where countries that are seen as the centres of democracy and freedom remain silent against the rising hatred and discrimination," she added.​​​​​​​

Türkiye's President Erdogan has repeatedly denounced discrimination against vulnerable people globally, often stressing that "Islamophobia" is not only an issue for Muslims but it should also be for all people around the world.

Speaking through a video message during the 2nd International Media and Islamophobia Forum in Ankara last year, the Turkish president said anti-Muslim sentiments were continuing to spread like a plague in Western countries.

"Anti-Muslim hatred is poisoning all segments of society, from people on the street to politicians, workers, and civil servants," he said. "The atmosphere of hatred promoted by irresponsible media negatively affects Muslims as well as millions of people with different languages, religions, origins and cultures."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us