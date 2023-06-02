WORLD
2 MIN READ
US signs trade deal with Taiwan despite China's opposition
the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade is intended to “strengthen and deepen the economic and trade relationship,” the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement.
The Chinese government accused Washington of violating agreements on Taiwan's status and demanded the US government stop official contact with the island's elected government. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 2, 2023

The United States have signed a trade agreement with Taiwan over opposition from China, which claims the self-ruled island democracy as part of its territory.

The two governments said on Thursday the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade will strengthen commercial relations by improving customs, investment and other regulation.

The measure was signed by employees of the unofficial entities that maintain relations between the United States and Taiwan, a centre for high-tech industry. They have no formal diplomatic ties but maintain unofficial relations and have billions of dollars in annual trade.

The agreement is intended to “strengthen and deepen the economic and trade relationship,” the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement. The deputy USTR, Sarah Bianchi, attended the signing.

China warned Washington earlier on Thursday against signing any pact "with connotations of sovereignty or of an official nature with China's Taiwan region."

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war. The island never has been part of the People's Republic of China, but the mainland's ruling Communist Party says it is obligated to unite with China, by force if necessary.

American and European politicians have visited Taiwan in a show of support for its elected government.

“The United States should stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan" and "refrain from sending wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ secessionist forces,” said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning.

SOURCE:AP
