The cause of India's deadliest train disaster in decades was linked to the signal system, the railway minister said, as families scoured hospitals and morgues for missing relatives.

"We have identified the cause of the accident and the people responsible for it," India's Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told news agency ANI on Sunday, but said it was "not appropriate" to give details before a final investigation report.

Friday night's crash left more than 300 people dead and injuring hundreds more.

Mounds of debris were piled high at the site of the crash near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, as workers started to clear the smashed carriages and the blood-stained wreckage where hundreds were also wounded.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed by the number of casualties.

There was confusion about the exact sequence of events, but reports cited railway officials saying a signalling error had sent the Coromandal Express running south from Kolkata to Chennai onto a side track.

It slammed into a freight train and the wreckage derailed an express running north from India's tech hub Bengaluru to Kolkata that was also passing the site.

Odisha state's chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed that about 900 injured people had been hospitalised.

'Someone should be punished'

Vaishnaw said the "change that occurred during electronic interlocking, the accident happened due to that", a technical term referring to a complex signal system designed to stop trains colliding by arranging their movement on the tracks.

"Whoever did it, and how it happened, will be found out after proper investigation," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and injured passengers being treated in hospital on Saturday and said "no one responsible" would be spared.

"I pray that we get out of this sad moment as soon as possible," he told state broadcaster Doordarshan.

The rescue effort was declared over on Saturday evening after emergency personnel had combed the mangled wreckage for survivors and laid scores of bodies out under white sheets beside the tracks.

A high school close to the crash site had been turned into a makeshift morgue, but officials said many of the bodies were so disfigured that several distraught families could only spot their loved ones by pieces of jewellery.

Authorities said every hospital between the crash site and the state capital Bhubaneswar, around 200 kilometres (125 miles) away, had received victims. Around 200 ambulances - and even buses - were deployed to transport them.

World's largest rail network

India has one of the world's largest rail networks and has seen several disasters over the years, the worst of them in 1981 when a train derailed while crossing a bridge in Bihar and plunged into the river below, killing between 800 and 1,000 people.

Friday's crash ranks as its third-worst, and the deadliest since 1995, when two express trains collided in Firozabad, near Agra, killing more than 300 people.

The disaster comes despite new investments and upgrades in technology that have significantly improved railway safety in recent years.