Music, they say, can change lives. And the organisers of the ongoing 51st Istanbul Music Festival are drawing from the healing powers of music to touch the lives of people affected in Türkiye’s provinces devastated by the February 6 twin earthquakes.

The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), which organises the highly popular gig, has said that proceeds from the Istanbul Music Festival will be used to help students and instructors of fine art in the earthquake zone.

“We will provide instruments primarily to students and their instructors at fine arts high schools and music departments of conservatories whose instruments were damaged or lost during the natural disaster,” festival director Efruz Cakirkaya has announced.

The July 21-23 Wonderfeel Festival in the Netherlands, the sister festival of the Istanbul gig, will also donate its entire profits to the earthquake support fund.

Though no exact data is available on the musical instruments damaged in the earthquakes, their numbers are believed to run into several thousand across 11 provinces.

Over 50,000 people were killed in the earthquakes, and millions of others were left homeless in the country’s worst natural disaster in recent times.

More than 60 acclaimed musicians and groups are slated to take the stage in 25 concerts in 18 venues. The festival runs through June 17.

‘She’ is the theme

Cakirkaya said that this year’s festival has a special focus on the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

“We have prepared a festival programme that focuses on the image of Turkish women, one of the important principles of the Republic, strengthened by the principle of equality,” she said. “In this sense, we have given special orders and prepared projects for the festival.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, IKSV chairman Bulent Eczacibasi said the foundation was happy to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye with a festival.

“It is of great importance for us to continue our contributions to contemporary culture and art production and to provide opportunities for artists to express themselves,” he said.

“We also continue to open space for young people as the protagonists of the festival. We support young talents and promote classical music with free weekend concerts for music lovers of all ages.”

Masters in action

At the opening concert, the Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra and pianist Jan Lisiecki shared the stage at Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM).

On a night when plaques of appreciation were presented to institutions and organisations that have contributed to the festival, the ‘Honorary Award’ was given to composer and educator Hasan Ucarsu, considered a legend in contemporary Turkish music.

The 2022 Aydın Gun Encouragement Award – given to upcoming musicians - was presented to 25-year-old cellist Umut Saglam.

Among the famous names who will perform in the festival are prestigious ensembles and soloists such as Anne-Sophie Mutter, Barbara Hannigan, Nicolas Altstaedt, Matthias Goerne, Arabella Steinbacher, Lucienne Renaudin Vary, as well as Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Netherlands Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra, Salzburg Mozarteum Orchestra, Munich Chamber Orchestra and Borusan Quartet.

Also, 12 new works will be performed during the festival, eight of which will have world premieres, and four will have Turkish premieres.