Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with an official ceremony in the capital Baku.

Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday after his visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as part of his first foreign tour after his reelection on May 28.

The leaders will discuss steps to further advance bilateral relations and cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and exchange views on regional and international developments.​​​​​​​

Ahead of a meeting between delegations, Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to open its consulate general in Shusha at any time.

"If our Consulate General in Shusha can be opened, it will be a different message to the whole world, especially Armenia," he said at a joint press conference.

For his part, Aliyev said the unity and brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is the factor of stability, development and security.

"I am sure that our friendship and brotherhood will be at a high level as always in the coming years," he added.

Earlier, Erdogan paid homage visit to the grave of former President Haydar Aliyev and Cemeteries for Turkish and Azerbaijani Martyrs. He is also expected to visit the Air Command Center of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.