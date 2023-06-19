TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
TRNC's rise on the global stage imminent: Turkish VP
Cevdet Yilmaz asserts during Lefkosa visit that TRNC, as a sovereign state, will soon claim its rightful place within the framework of international law.
TRNC's rise on the global stage imminent: Turkish VP
Turkish VP Cevdet Yilmaz stated that Türkiye will continue to advocate a two-state solution for Cyprus. / Photo: AFP.
June 19, 2023

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will soon take the place it deserves on the international stage, the Turkish vice president has said on his first visit to the nation since taking office.

"I believe that the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot people, as a sovereign state and nation, will soon take their deserved place in the international arena, within the framework of international law," Cevdet Yilmaz told a news conference in the capital Lefkosa on Monday.

"We are already continuing our work in consensus and unity of hearts in this regard," he added.

Yimaz, accompanied by TRNC President Ersin Tatar, added that Turkish Cypriots will gradually overcome embargoes and embrace global connectivity.

"Turkish Cypriots have been facing these unjust embargoes for nearly 50 years, but we will overcome all these problems together," he said.

He called the TRNC's acceptance to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer state a "valuable step," which is a significant "indication of Türkiye's two-state policy."

RelatedTurkish Vice President Yilmaz visits Northern Cyprus

'Legitimate rights'

"I believe the TRNC will advance politically, militarily, economically, and sociologically. We will continue to support the Turkish Cypriots with all our institutions and organisations," Yilmaz said.

He stated that Türkiye will continue to advocate a two-state solution for Cyprus, emphasising that a solution can only be built on the realities of the island, which will contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

"Resolving the Cyprus issue in a just, permanent, and sustainable manner, ensuring the legitimate rights and security of the Turkish Cypriots, is one of our country's most important priorities."

"We have never walked away from the negotiating table in pursuit of a solution, but our policy is clear and open: we are always open to a solution based on a two-state framework."

Yilmaz stated that Türkiye is determined to protect the territorial rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us