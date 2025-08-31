WORLD
1 min read
Namibia's devastating head-on road crash claims over a dozen lives
The accident involved a police van and a Namibian correctional service vehicle, which had 13 occupants on board.
Namibia's devastating head-on road crash claims over a dozen lives
14 killed in Namibia road accident involving correctional, police vans. / X
August 31, 2025

Eleven members from the Namibia Correctional Service, a police officer and two civilians were killed Saturday in a road accident in the south-central region.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the tragedy occurred in a head-on collision on the B1 highway near Mariental, 268 kilometres from the nation’s capital of Windhoek.

"My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and to the men and women of the Namibia Correctional Service and the Namibian Police Force who are mourning their colleagues. “No words can truly capture the depth of this loss," Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a statement.

Recommended

The accident involved a police van, which was carrying six passengers, five of whom were officers and one civilian, and a Namibian correctional service van, which had 13 occupants on board.

Three of the victims were critically injured and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us