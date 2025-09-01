Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes to strengthen cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), calling it a platform “representing the tradition of finding joint solutions to problems.”

Speaking at the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit in China's Tianjin on Monday, Erdogan described the organisation as “vital” for boosting energy security and fostering strategic infrastructure partnerships.

He also welcomed recent steps toward lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The two-day SCO meeting, which started on Sunday, marked the fifth annual summit hosted by China since the forum was established in 2001.

Earlier, Erdogan met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

'Our collective responsibility'

Addressing global conflicts, Erdogan criticised the ongoing violence in Gaza. “There is no explanation for failing to stop the 23-month-long atrocity in Gaza, where babies, children, and the elderly are dying of hunger,” he said.