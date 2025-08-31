WORLD
China, Armenia form strategic partnership at SCO summit
China and Armenia began a strategic partnership at the SCO gathering, where Xi Jinping and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met.
Both countries vowed to deepen cooperation in all fields. / Reuters
August 31, 2025

China and Armenia established a strategic partnership as their leaders met in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin on Sunday, state media CCTV reported.

China and Armenia should firmly support each other and deepen cooperation in all fields, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, CCTV said.

Pashinyan is in Tianjin for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, hosted by Xi.

Armenia is one of the countries on China’s Belt and Road route that aims to reach European nations from eastern Asia.

The announcement was made at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, a forum that draws leaders from Asia and the Middle East.

By welcoming Pashinyan to Tianjin, Xi underscored China’s growing influence in shaping regional alliances and its broader commitment to Global South solidarity.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
