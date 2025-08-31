Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has warned the US to stay away from Venezuelan coasts and territory as tensions escalate over US naval deployments in the Caribbean.

Speaking in Carabobo state, Rodriguez accused the US government of hostile actions for sending warships to the Caribbean Sea.

She directed sharp words at Washington, telling them to solve their own problems and keep away from Venezuelan shores and territory.

Rodriguez warned that if the US attempts to attack the South American nation, Venezuela would become their "greatest nightmare."

She rejected Washington's claims that the Venezuelan government had transformed into a “narco-terrorist state,” calling such accusations against the "noble people" of Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez a "great fraud and immorality."

Rodriguez described these allegations as among "history's biggest lies and slanders."