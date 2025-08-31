WORLD
2 min read
Venezuela warns US to stay away from national coasts
Vice President Rodriguez warned that the United States would face "the greatest nightmare" if it attacked the South American nation.
Venezuela warns US to stay away from national coasts
Venezuelan VP Rodriguez calls Washington’s cartel accusations against Venezuela immoral and false. [File photo] / Reuters
August 31, 2025

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has warned the US to stay away from Venezuelan coasts and territory as tensions escalate over US naval deployments in the Caribbean.

Speaking in Carabobo state, Rodriguez accused the US government of hostile actions for sending warships to the Caribbean Sea.

She directed sharp words at Washington, telling them to solve their own problems and keep away from Venezuelan shores and territory.

Rodriguez warned that if the US attempts to attack the South American nation, Venezuela would become their "greatest nightmare."

She rejected Washington's claims that the Venezuelan government had transformed into a “narco-terrorist state,” calling such accusations against the "noble people" of Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez a "great fraud and immorality."

Rodriguez described these allegations as among "history's biggest lies and slanders."

RelatedTRT World - Maduro says Venezuela impenetrable as US deploys warships to Caribbean
Recommended

US bounty on Maduro’s head

US President Donald Trump previously signed executive orders authorising increased military use to combat Latin American drug cartels on-site.

A naval group consisting of one submarine and seven warships has been deployed to Caribbean waters off Venezuela following Trump's directive.

The US Treasury Department designated the Cartel de los Soles as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organisation on July 25, alleging that Maduro has led the drug trafficking organisation for over a decade.

The US government raised the reward for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's arrest or conviction from $25 million to $50 million on August 8.

Maduro previously said on August 18 that Venezuela would defend, liberate, observe and patrol its seas, skies and lands, noting that no one could touch Venezuela's territories or those of South America.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us