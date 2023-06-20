Serb protesters have begun blocking three border crossings in Kosovo in response to Pristina's decision to ban Serbian commercial vehicles.

The protest began late on Monday came after the government tightened border controls last Thursday with Serbia, limiting crossings and stepping up vehicle inspections.

The Jarinje, Merdare and Brnjak border crossings are currently blocked for traffic with truck barricades.

Dejan Milosevic, one of the organisers of the protest at the Merdare border, told reporters that demonstrators will not allow trucks and buses with Kosovo and foreign license plates to cross the border.

Dozens of trucks are waiting to cross into Kosovo at the borders for about one week. The number of trucks and their losses are increasing daily.

Kosovo's foreign ministry on Tuesday advised people to use alternative borders for travel to Serbia, or if they have already entered Serbia, to take the route through North Macedonia.

Equipped with weapons

On June 14, Serbia detained three people, who were determined to be members of the Kosovo police, in the border region of the two countries, on the grounds that they were "planning an act in Serbia."

That led to increased bilateral tensions between Pristina and Belgrade following the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four Serb-dominated northern districts last month that sparked protests by ethnic Serbs.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti, after a Security Council meeting in the capital Pristina, accused Belgrade of attacking Kosovo "through illegal means and from border gates."

Serbia said the three Kosovo police officers were equipped with automatic weapons in full combat gear with GPS devices, maps, and other equipment before they were detained by special anti-terror forces.

Dozens injured in protests

At least 30 NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR) soldiers were injured on May 29 while flighting with protesting Serbs who were attempting to prevent the newly elected mayor of Zvecan municipality from entering the town hall for an oath-taking ceremony before beginning his official responsibilities.

More than 53 civilians were also injured by shock bombs and tear gas, according to hospital sources.

Police in Kosovo said at least five people were detained following the clashes.