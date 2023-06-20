WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mali junta files 'espionage' complaint against MINUSMA
Junta accuses UN of using satellites to gather information without government clearance, days after calling for an immediate end to peacekeeping mission.
Mali junta files 'espionage' complaint against MINUSMA
MINUSMA'S human rights division investigated events that unfolded in the central town of Moura between May 27-31, 2022. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 20, 2023

Mali's ruling junta has asked prosecutors to probe the United Nations' peacekeeping mission for "espionage" following a report which said hundreds of people were massacred last year by Malian troops and their allies.

In a statement published on social media on Tuesday, the public prosecutor's office said a unit specialising in "terrorism and transnational crime" had received a complaint from the state over members of the MINUSMA mission.

The junta's complaint describes the MINUSMA members as "co-authors or accomplices in crimes, among others, of espionage, harming the morale of the army or air force, use of false documents and harming external state security," said the statement from Monday.

MINUSMA'S human rights division investigated events that unfolded in the central town of Moura between May 27-31, 2022.

According to a report published last month by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), at least 500 people were executed by the Malian army and "foreign" fighters.

The figures cited by the OHCHR amount to the worst atrocity Mali has experienced since an insurgency flared in 2012.

It was also the most damning document yet against Mali's armed forces and their allies.

RelatedMali calls for immediate end of UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA

Downward spiral

The junta on May 14 savaged the report as "fictitious" and said the only dead were "terrorist fighters".

It also said the UN used satellites to gather information without government clearance - a technique, it said, that amounted to espionage and warranted investigation.

The accusation accelerates a downward spiral between the junta and the MINUSMA, or the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali.

Mali on Friday called on the UN Security Council to withdraw the 15,000 peacekeepers immediately, denouncing the "failure" of the 10-year-old mission to meet security challenges. MINUSMA's mandate expires on June 30.

The landlocked state has been ruled by the military since 2020, when its elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, was swept aside by army officers.

The junta then forged an alliance with the Kremlin, prompting France, the country's traditional ally, to withdraw its troops after Russian personnel moved in.

RelatedMali junta holds vote on new constitution, paving way to elections
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us