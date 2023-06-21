The 20th meeting on Syria in the Astana format stressed the importance of the negotiations between Ankara and Damascus, according to a joint statement by guarantors Türkiye, Russia and Iran.

The joint statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday pointed out the “constructive spirit” of the consultations held in Kazakhstan's capital Astana at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

The parties, it said, discussed the progress in preparing the roadmap for the restoration of relations between Türkiye and the Syrian regime.

The parties expressed determination in working together to combat terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations," as well as stand against "separatist agendas" aimed at undermining Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and threatening the national security of neighbouring countries, the statement added.

It also "condemned the activities of terrorist groups and their affiliates operating under different names in various parts of Syria, including the attacks targeting civilian facilities and IDP camps which result in loss of innocent lives."

New ground realities

The parties “highlighted the need to fully implement all arrangements related to the north of Syria," and condemned “the actions of countries supporting terrorist entities, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives in the northeast of Syria."

The joint statement also rejected all attempts to create "new realities on the ground," including “illegitimate self-rule initiatives” under the pretext of combating terrorism. It reaffirmed the determination of the parties to confront "separatist agendas” that aims to threaten the national security of neighbouring countries.

It further expressed the conviction of the parties that there can be no military solution to the conflict in Syria and reaffirmed their commitment to advance a “viable and lasting” political process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The parties “stressed the need to facilitate the safe, dignified and voluntary return of refugees and IDPs to their places of residence in Syria, and to ensure their right of return and right to be supported," the joint statement said.

The Astana format talks were launched in 2017 to restore peace and stability in Syria, which has been rocked by over a decade of conflict since pro-democracy protests in 2011.