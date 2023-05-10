Turkish, Russian, Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers have decided to prepare a roadmap for the advancement of Türkiye-Syria relations, according to a joint statement.

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria was held on Wednesday in Moscow.

At the meeting, participants exchanged views on efforts to normalise relations between Türkiye and Syria and discussed counter-terrorism, the political processes and humanitarian matters, including the voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrians, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Participants also reaffirmed their commitment to Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and the official declarations issued under the 'Astana Format'," said the statement.

The Astana format talks were launched in 2017 to restore peace and stability in Syria, which has been rocked by over a decade of conflict since pro-democracy protests in 2011.​​​​​​​

Preparing roadmap

"The participants also decided to instruct the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs to prepare a roadmap in coordination with the Ministries of Defence and Intelligence units of the four countries for the advancement of relations between Türkiye and Syria," the statement noted.

The four foreign ministers agreed to continue contacts in the quadripartite format, adding that the Moscow talks took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere, it also said.

In a tweet after the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that during the talks, he stressed cooperation in the fight against terrorism, working together to establish a basis for the return of Syrians, bringing the political process in Syria forward, and the protection of Syria's territorial integrity.

Last December, the defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia and the Syrian regime met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Türkiye previously saying that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.