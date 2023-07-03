WORLD
4 MIN READ
French mayors call for anti-riot mobilisation
The call aims to bring people to the public squares to show their displeasure at the week-long protests that have paralyzed France following the police killing of a teenager.
French mayors call for anti-riot mobilisation
The call came after the home of a mayor was rammed by a flaming car/ Photo: AFP.
July 3, 2023

France's mayors have called on members of the public and elected officials to gather at town halls across the country in a show of mass opposition to violent protests that have dragged on for nearly a week.

The government has been battling nightly riots and looting ever since 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday, reviving longstanding accusations of racism within the French police force.

The extraordinary call for a "mobilisation of citizens for a return to republican order" came after the home of the mayor of a Paris suburb was rammed with a flaming car in an apparent bid to burn it down, prompting widespread outrage.

Seeking to quell what has become one of the biggest challenges to President Emmanuel Macron since he took office in 2017, the interior ministry said it was again deploying 45,000 police and gendarmes nationwide overnight from Sunday to Monday, the same figure as the previous two nights.

Fresh crisis

Some 7,000 police were deployed in Paris and its suburbs alone, including along the Champs Elysees avenue in the capital, a tourist hotspot, following calls on social media to take the rioting to the heart of the city.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez cautioned on BFM television that despite the calmer evening "no one is declaring victory".

The protests present a fresh crisis for Macron, who had been hoping to press on with the pledges of his second term after seeing off months of demonstrations that erupted in January over raising the retirement age.

The latest unrest has raised concerns abroad, with France hosting the Rugby World Cup in the autumn and the Paris Olympic Games in the summer of 2024.

Macron postponed a state visit to Germany that had been scheduled to begin on Sunday in an indication of the gravity of the situation at home.

RelatedMacron seeks to restore order amid violent unrest in France

French fireman dies putting out riot fire

A French fireman has died while seeking to douse several cars set ablaze north of Paris during rioting over the killing of a teenager by a police officer, the interior minister said Monday.

The 24-year-old fireman died fighting the fire in an underground car park in the suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis north of the capital, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The ministry said police arrested 157 people nationwide in the overnight rioting, a fraction of the numbers taken in on previous days in a generally quieter night.

RelatedFrance braces for protests after 'unforgivable' police shooting of teenager
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us