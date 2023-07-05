TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan slams PKK activities in Sweden in phone call with Dutch PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte discuss Sweden's NATO bid, and provocative actions against the Quran in Europe.
Erdogan slams PKK activities in Sweden in phone call with Dutch PM
Turkish President Erdogan expresses his belief that bilateral relations would be strengthened through high-level visits. / Photo: AA
July 5, 2023

In a phone call with the Dutch prime minister, the Turkish president has slammed the activities of the PKK/PYD/YPG terror group in Sweden.

Discussing Sweden's NATO membership bid, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Mark Rutte that even though Sweden has taken favourable steps by making changes in the new anti-terror law, the steps would be meaningless as long as supporters of the terror group freely organize demonstrations in this country, said a Turkish Communications Directorate statement on Wednesday.

Regarding attacks on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in Sweden, Erdogan said the attacks cannot be justified under the guise of freedom of thought and this is clearly a "crime of expression."

Recalling that the 100th anniversary of the Türkiye-Netherlands Friendship Agreement will be celebrated next year, the Turkish president expressed his belief that bilateral relations would be strengthened through high-level visits.

The two also agreed that one of the most important agenda items of the NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on July 11-12, will be the Russia-Ukraine war.

RelatedMuslim world slams Quran desecration in Sweden
SOURCE:AA
Explore
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Gaza truce and Netanyahu's political survival: What to expect from Israeli PM's meeting with Trump
Children's camp confirms 27 dead as Texas flood toll soars
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us