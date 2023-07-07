WORLD
Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, new deadly raid in occupied West Bank
A group of settlers, protected by the Israeli forces, threw rocks at Palestinian cars near the village of Ein al Beida and another group opened live fire on Palestinians and their properties near Nablus and Salfit city.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said an injured infant survived a settlers attack when the ambulance that was transporting him to hospital came under settlers' assault. / Photo: AA Archive
July 7, 2023

Israeli settlers have carried out a series of assaults against Palestinians and their properties across the occupied West Bank.

According to the state news agency WAFA, a group of settlers, protected by the Israeli forces, threw rocks at Palestinian cars near the village of Ein al Beida in the occupied West Bank late on Thursday.

A similar incident was also reported in western Tulkarem city, north of the West Bank, causing damage to many Palestinian cars.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said an injured infant survived an attack by settlers when the ambulance that was transporting him to hospital came under assault.

Other attacks by settlers were also reported in areas near Nablus city and Salfit city, north of the occupied West Bank, where settlers opened live fire on Palestinians and their properties but no injuries were reported.

Last June, in a series of revenge attacks over the killing of four Israeli settlers, hundreds of settlers have also attacked Palestinian areas, killing at least one Palestinian and injuring many others and setting fire to dozens of Palestinian homes, cars and olive trees.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Friday in the occupied West Bank, a day after the United Nations urged "meaningful political process" to stem renewed violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

RelatedIsraeli settler violence: Biting the hand that shields them

Repeated deadly raids

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

A firefight erupted on Friday during the Israeli military raid on the city of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian health ministry announced "two martyrs and three injured as a result of the occupation (Israeli) aggression on Nablus". The Israeli army reported "no injuries" among its forces.

On Monday, Israeli forces launched their largest raid in Jenin in more than 20 years, including on its refugee camp, killing 12 Palestinians including five children, according to a statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Over 192 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 26 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.​​​​​​​

RelatedIsraeli military operation in Jenin prompts mass exodus
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
