Somali army operation kills dozens of Al Shabab militants
The army "delivered a powerful blow" to Al Shabab, says defence ministry, following operation carried out with support from international security partners.
According to army commander General Ali Mohamud Badmadow, six Al Shabab prisoners were captured and taken to Afmadow. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 9, 2023

Over 40 Al Shabab militants, including ringleaders, have been killed in an aerial and ground operation conducted by the Somali National Army's elite Danab unit.

"Our forces moved further into the Afmadow district, diligently clearing mines set by enemies to ensure the safety of our people on the roads. They delivered a powerful blow to Alshabab in #Jubaland. We salute their courage and resilience," the Somali Defence Ministry said on Sunday on Twitter after the operation.

According to the ministry, the operation was carried out with support from international security partners and targeted a gathering place used by the terror group in the village of Welmaro.

The village is located 40 kilometres from the town of Afmadow in the Lower Jubba region in the southern state of Jubaland.

The statement said the airstrikes and ground offensive took place in three different waves.

According to army commander General Ali Mohamud Badmadow, six Al Shabab prisoners were captured and taken to Afmadow.

The Defence Ministry said the Danab unit and the Jubbaland Dervishes, a local paramilitary force, conducted a separate successful operation against Al Shabab in the town of Hagar, also in Lower Jubba.

The capital of Jubbaland, Bu'ale, is reportedly under control of Al Shabab.

Somalia has been plagued by years of insecurity with the main threats being from the Al Shabab and the Daesh terror groups.

Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government and African Union mission in Somalia since 2007.

