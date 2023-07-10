Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's commanders pledged loyalty to the Russian government in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin five days after they staged a short-lived rebellion, according to the Kremlin.

“The commanders themselves presented their version of what happened. They underscored that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the commander-in-chief, and also said that they are ready to continue to fight for their homeland,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The three-hour meeting took place in Kremlin on June 29 and involved not only Prigozhin but commanders from his Wagner Group military contractor, Peskov said.

Putin gave an assessment of Wagner’s actions on the battlefield in Ukraine — where the mercenaries have fought alongside Russian troops — and of the revolt itself.

Though the Russian leader branded Prigozhin a traitor as the revolt unfolded and vowed harsh punishment, the criminal case against the mercenary chief on rebellion charges was later dropped.

Prigozhin has not commented on the Kremlin meeting, and his ultimate fate remains unclear, particularly since Monday's announcement shows much is negotiated behind closed doors.

He could still face prosecution for financial wrongdoing or other charges.

Related Belarus leader Lukashenko confirms Wagner chief Prigozhin still in Russia

Putin's delicate balance

Monday's announcement came as Russia’s Defense Ministry published a video featuring military chief General Valery Gerasimov — who was one of the targets of Prigozhin's rebellion. It was the first time Gerasimov has been seen since the revolt.

In the video, Gerasimov is seated at a table with his team, watching a video report from the chief of staff of Russia’s aerospace forces about a missile attack on Russian territory on Sunday.

Gerasimov responds by calling for preemptive strikes against missile bases and for improvements in missile defences.

The twin updates appeared to be another attempt by the Kremlin to show it’s in control after a turbulent period, and to reflect Putin's delicate balance between condemning the biggest threat to his 23-year rule and the man behind it while not alienating a popular figure whose troops scored the biggest battlefield victory for Russia in the past year of the war.

Former Putin speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov said that Putin acknowledges Prigozhin’s patriotism and needs his forces on the front line, while Prigozhin needs Putin to ensure his freedom from prosecution.

Throughout the war, Prigozhin has criticized decisions made by Russia’s top military brass, leading to tensions with the Kremlin that culminated in the June 24 mutiny, which Prigozhin claimed was not aimed at the president but at removing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gerasimov.

Prigozhin called off his mutiny after a deal was brokered for him to go to Belarus.