Sudan clashes displace thousands, UN calls for urgent support for refugees
Refugees fleeing Sudan are encountering multiple challenges as they relocate, according to the United Nations.
The report by the UN states that the partners of the Emergency Response Plan have made progress in aiding those in need, yet the magnitude of the crisis necessitates additional support. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 16, 2023

Violent clashes which erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have forced over 19,000 refugees to relocate to neighbouring South Sudan, the United Nations said in a report.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan said over the weekend that the number of arrivals is projected to continue increasing as the conflict in Sudan persists.

“Poor road and terrain conditions in the rainy season and unpredictable security situation together with the shortage of funding to sustain operations remain key challenges,” the UN said.

Children are more vulnerable than ever, with many out of school, it further said.

The report said that the partners of the Emergency Response Plan have already made significant strides in assisting those in need, but the scale of the crisis requires more support.

Fleeing the conflict

More than 4 million people remain displaced in Sudan, 2.5 million internally and 2.2 million in neighbouring countries, according to the UN.

Fighting in Sudan on April 15 has resulted in an influx of people fleeing the country to neighbouring countries, including South Sudan.

The UN has warned that further development of the conflict in Sudan could destabilise the wider region.

SOURCE:AA
