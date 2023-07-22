WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mass railway workers strike hits UK over pay and working conditions
National Rail warns passengers on significant disruption, saying they should expect large areas of rail network to have little or no services.
Mass railway workers strike hits UK over pay and working conditions
Many travellers are left waiting at Euston station due to an ongoing rail worker strike over pay and terms. / Photo: Reuters
July 22, 2023

More than 20,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union working for 14 rail companies went on strike over pay and working conditions.

In a statement on Saturday, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Train companies invest little or nothing in our railways and make completely unjustifiable profits which they squirrel away in shareholder dividends and bosses pay packets."

"It is a scandal that the travelling public is being ripped off by greedy rail privateers while at the same time, the government oversees a corrupt system and prolongs a rail dispute for political reasons," he added.

The RMT members also took industrial action on Thursday, and plan for another strike on July 29, as rail bosses announced more than 2,000 job cuts and the closure of 1,000 ticket offices in the country.

The National Rail warned the passengers of significant disruption, saying they should expect large areas of the rail network to have little or no services.

Disputes continue

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "I am proud of our members for showing such fortitude and resolve in this long-running dispute. Our members and our union will not be cowed by rail bosses or government ministers and our dispute will continue until we can reach a negotiated settlement.”

The union said further strike action is planned for July 22 and 29.

British commuters are set to face further disruptions in the coming days.

Drivers, who are the members of Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF), are not working overtime at 15 train companies between July 17 and 22.

ASLEF’s action is not a full strike but could cause some reduced timetables and last-minute cancellations.

The railway strikes commenced in June 2022 after RMT members walked out over wages and planned changes to working practices.

The disputes in Scotland and Wales were resolved by the RMT in December 2022, and by ASLEF in May 2023, while the dispute in England continues to this day.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us