WORLD
3 MIN READ
US sentences Colombian drug lord Otoniel to 45 years in prison
The prosecutors described Dairo Antonio Usuga David, also known as Otoniel, as the most violent trafficker since Pablo Escobar.
US sentences Colombian drug lord Otoniel to 45 years in prison
After his arrest, Gulf Clan members attempted a cyanide poisoning of a potential witness against him and tried to kill the witness’ lawyer, according to prosecutors. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 8, 2023

The leader of a prominent Colombian criminal group has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to US drug trafficking charges.

US District Judge Dora Irizarry announced the sentence for Dairo Antonio Usuga David, better known as Otoniel, at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have called Otoniel, 51, who led the Clan del Golfo cartel, the most violent Colombian trafficker since Pablo Escobar.

They requested a 45-year sentence for Otoniel, saying he led a "terrorist and paramilitary organisation" for nearly two decades and passed over a chance to demobilise through a Colombian government-led peace process.

"He ordered the killing, kidnapping, and torture of rivals, as well as individuals he believed were cooperating with law enforcement," the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn said in court papers.

"The defendant's desire for control and revenge simply cannot be overstated."

Lawyers for Otoniel requested a prison term of no more than 25 years, saying he grew up poor and was forced to fight as a child soldier in Colombia's 60-year conflict among leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries, criminal groups and the government.

They also said he had accepted responsibility.

RelatedFormer Colombian drug-trafficking magnate 'Otoniel' pleads guilty in US

Clan del Golfo

Otoniel faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years.

Clan del Golfo, or Gulf Clan, has more than 1,000 armed men, primarily former members of right-wing paramilitary groups.

Otoniel became its leader following stints as a left-wing guerrilla and later as a paramilitary.

Colombian armed forces arrested him near Panama's border in October 2021.

The country extradited him to the United States the following May, on the condition that he not receive a life sentence.

Despite manhunts and US and Colombian reward offers topping $5 million in total, Usuga long evaded capture, partly by rotating through a network of rural safe houses.

After his arrest, Gulf Clan members attempted a cyanide poisoning of a potential witness against him and tried to kill the witness’ lawyer, according to prosecutors.

RelatedColombia's most-wanted drug lord 'Otoniel' captured
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us