Indonesian capital Jakarta has become the world's most polluted major city, according to air quality monitoring firm IQAir, topping global charts for days as authorities fail to grapple with a spike in toxic smog.

Air pollution is estimated to contribute to seven million premature deaths every year and is considered by the UN to be the single biggest environmental health risk.

The capital and its surroundings form a megalopolis of about 30 million people that has outpaced other heavily polluted cities including Riyadh, Doha and Lahore all week for its concentration of tiny particles known as PM2.5.

According to a tally, it has topped Swiss company IQAir's ranking (which only tracks major cities) of pollution data every day since Monday.

Jakarta has regularly recorded "unhealthy" levels of PM2.5, which is much higher than the World Health Organization's recommended levels.

Harmful levels of PM2.5 can penetrate the airways to cause respiratory problems.

President Joko Widodo told reporters Monday he plans to tackle pollution levels by reducing "Jakarta's burden" as the country prepares to move its capital to Nusantara on Borneo island next year.

He also said a planned metro train network across Jakarta "must be finished" to reduce pollution.

Residents have complained that the pollution caused by industrial smog, traffic congestion and coal-powered plants was affecting their lives and health.

"I have to wear a mask all the time. Both my body and my face are suffering," says, Anggy Violita, a 32-year-old office worker in Jakarta.

"Last week my entire family was sick for a week and the doctor told me I should stay indoors," the mother-of-two added.

In 2021, a court sided with activists and citizens in a lawsuit against the government.

The ruling required Widodo to address the city's infamous air pollution.

This highlighted allegations of negligence by him and other senior officials in safeguarding the residents.

Indonesia has pledged to stop building new coal-fired power plants from 2023 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.